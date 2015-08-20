Young mathematicians, while learning to count, are also building understandings of our base ten number system. Number charts support the investigation of and discovery of many number patterns as well as serve as an aid in developing fluencies with composition and decomposition of numbers.



Investigating patterns is the focus of this set of activities. A literacy connection as well as a technology integration is provided. Samples of 20, 50 charts, 100 charts and 1000 charts are given. Multiple charts per page are provided as well as blank charts or activity extensions. The two per page and four per page will fit nicely into the Mathematician’s Notebook.