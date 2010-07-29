Free
3.65 customer reviews
Downloaded 33606 times
Viewed 14850 times
The topic of Number Patterns from the GCSE books of the Mathematics Enhancement Program. For information about these resources and an index for the whole collection please visit http://www.mrbartonmaths.com/CIMT.htm Keywords: Sequence, Pattern, Linear, Quadratic, Difference, Common, Arithmetic, Geometric, Triangle, Square, Cube, Number, Fibonacci, Pascal, Triangle, Matchsticks, Pictures, Rule, Formula, Generalise, Predict, Nature, Natural, Constant.
Free
3.65 customer reviews
Downloaded 33606 times
Viewed 14850 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2010
Updated: Mar 22, 2013
Other resources by this author
CIMT
KS3 ASSESMENTS MEP Year 7 Diagnostic Tests
KS3 assessments on:Logic, Place Value, Graphs, Addition and Subtraction of Decimals, Angles, Multiplication of Decimals, Number Patterns and Sequen...
- (34)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CIMT
Angle Geometry (MEP – GCSE) worksheets
The topic of Angle Geometry from the GCSE books of the Mathematics Enhancement Program. For information about these resources and an index for the ...
- (16)
- FREE
CIMT
MEP Year 9 Diagnostic Tests/assessments
A set of Diagnostic tests to cover all the topics from the Year 9 Mathematics Enhancement Program course. The tests are differentiated and solution...
- (20)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
LittleStreams
Algebra - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
What’s in this pack? This pack contains 48 exam style question cards covering the new curriculum for the top grades of the new gcse in algebra. The...
- (31)
- $5.63
Elsie99
Maths GCSE 9-1 Exam Preparation and Practice Questions – Diagnostic Test
This pack includes a 20 question diagnostic test covering 20 different topics at GCSE 9-1 Foundation Levels 4 to 5. A full answer key is included a...
- (0)
- $3.52
skierkrowlands
Simultaneous Equations Worksheet Generator Linear / Quadratic, 3 Levels Difficulty, Infinite Q & A
This is a worksheet generator to generate 18 simultaneous equations questions for linear and quadratic equations. Simply by clicking the ‘new works...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
nickvarley
Algebraic Fractions
Adding and Subtracting Algebraic Fractions
- (1)
- FREE
hcamburn
Differentiated Expanding Brackets Worksheet
The worksheet is set out into four sections emerging, developing, secure and mastery and focused on expanding the product of two and three brackets.
- (1)
- $2.82
jonesk5
GCSE maths, Intro to algebra, Collect and simplify terms, expanding brackets and factorizing.
GCSE maths lesson covering the following objectives: 1) Collect like terms including indices to simplify equations. 2) Simplify algebraic expressio...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Expanding Double Brackets 1 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity is a fun way to help students reinforce their skills in multiplying two brackets. Click-->https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunts for T...
- (3)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Expanding a Bracket 1 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity gives students practice at expanding a bracketed expression which has been multiplied by a single-digit number. Click --> https://...
- (4)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Expanding a Bracket 2 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity gives students very good practice at expanding a bracket which has been multiplied by a variable. Many of the answers are very simila...
- (1)
- FREE