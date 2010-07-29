The topic of Number Patterns from the GCSE books of the Mathematics Enhancement Program. For information about these resources and an index for the whole collection please visit http://www.mrbartonmaths.com/CIMT.htm Keywords: Sequence, Pattern, Linear, Quadratic, Difference, Common, Arithmetic, Geometric, Triangle, Square, Cube, Number, Fibonacci, Pascal, Triangle, Matchsticks, Pictures, Rule, Formula, Generalise, Predict, Nature, Natural, Constant.

  • 1. Pupil Practice Book.pdf
  • 2. Pupil Practice Book Answer Set 2.pdf
  • 3. Activities.pdf
  • 4. Activities - Notes and Examples.pdf
  • 5. Lesson Plans.pdf
  • 6. Mental Tests.pdf
  • 7. Overhead Slides.pdf
  • 8. Revision Tests.pdf
  • 9. Teaching Notes.pdf
  • 10. Extra Exercises - Standard and Academice.pdf
  • 11. Extra Exercises - Express and Special.pdf
  • 12. Extra Exercises Answers.pdf

Created: Jul 29, 2010

Updated: Mar 22, 2013

1. Pupil Practice Book

2. Pupil Practice Book Answer Set 2

3. Activities

