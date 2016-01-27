RecommendedTES PICKS

Number Puzzles - Apple number puzzles 1 to 20- Number puzzles are great fun for little learners!

Laminate the number puzzles and cut them apart. Students have to match the number, number name, number of objects and ten frame to complete each puzzle. These puzzles are perfect for independent work because they are self correcting.

Included:
20 color number puzzles
20 black and white number puzzles

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4

Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach)

$3.00

