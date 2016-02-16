Number tracing pages.

Are you introducing the numbers 1 - 20 in Pre-K or Kindergarten? You'll love number tracing! No-prep, just print, fold on the dotted line, trace and draw the correct amount in each box. Use your number tracing pages in a center or send them home for review.

Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • B1.PNG
  • B2.PNG
  • B3.PNG
  • Number-Tracing-Lindy-du-Plessis-TES-US.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 301 KB

B1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 33 KB

B2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 39 KB

B3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades