BRING THE AFTERMATH OF WWII TO LIFE USING THESE NUREMBERG WORKSHEETS AND THE COORDINATING HISTORY CHANNEL VIDEO: NUREMBERG, TYRANNY ON TRIAL.



This is an editable and Examview version of my Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial worksheets and primary source study activities pack.







The Nuremberg Trials were a key moment in world history, demonstrating for the first time that crimes against humanity could and would be prosecuted. Today's World Court is a direct descendant of the Nuremberg Tribunals. With Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial from the History Channel and these no-prep worksheets, you can help your students master the aftermath of WWII like never before!





INFORMATION FOR THE TEACHER



Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial is a short documentary produced by the History Channel. Because it lasts only 46 minutes, it fits perfectly into a typical class period in a middle school or high school. Teachers who have class periods that last about an hour should have time to both show the video and review answers, all during the same class session. Those who can afford to devote two periods to a more in-depth study of the Nuremberg Trials can show the video one day and discuss the answers in more detail the next day.



WHERE TO FIND THE VIDEO



Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial is available online at a variety of streaming sites. The best way to find where it may currently be available is to do a simple Google search for the title. It also airs on the History Channel on an infrequent basis and is available for sale on DVD. Teachers who prefer hard media may find the best prices at sites like Amazon and eBay, where used DVDs for educational programs are often put up for sale.





WHAT THE ZIP DOWNLOAD FILE CONTAINS



---An editable file in Microsoft Word docx format containing worksheets that present students with:

---48 multiple choice questions

---Free response variants of all 48 multiple choice questions

---Political cartoon primary source study worksheet



With the above editable file, teachers can customize the worksheets to their heart's content!



---Examview files of all program materials. Both .tst and .bnk files are included so teachers have maximum flexibility in how they use the resources.



With the Examview files above, teachers can implement paperless learning and assessment, delivering questions via a variety of software options such as CPS, Insight 360, and online Learning Management Systems such as Edmodo, Schoology, Haiku, etc.