Ocean Life - Non-fiction Resources:
This bundle comes with all of the following PowerPoint presentations…
*Sharks
*Penguins
*Sea Turtles
*Shells and Mollusks
*Kelp
*Octopus
*Dolphins
*Whales
*Otters
*Pinnipeds: Seals, Sea Lions, and Walruses
*Manatees
*Polar Bears
*Orcas: The Killer Whales
*Seahorses
*numerous higher level thinking activities
*and much more.
These products are valued at $58. Save 31% with this bundle and only pay $39.99.
Please download the preview for a brief sample of the PPTs.
** PLEASE NOTE: Due to the size of this file you will receive a PDF that has a link to a Dropbox zipfile where the PPTs are stored. The PDF has further detailed directions on exactly how to do this. You do NOT need a Dropbox account to access the files.
I am available at r_nyg@yahoo.com for any assistance.
If you have already purchased one of the products, please be aware that you will be receiving the exact same items for that product.
All my PowerPoints can be found on this Pinterest Page - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/tpt-powerpoints/
The cover photo by nachans and it's attribution link can be found here - https://www.flickr.com/photos/pancakeplan/5946492206/
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Assessing for Prior Knowledge - 'Stand on the Line' Activity
- (2)
- $4.23
Endangered animals and conservation issues
- 10 Resources
- $28.17
Albatrosses, Attenborough and the problem of plastic waste
- (0)
- $5.63
Updated resources
Sea turtle conservation and investigation
- (0)
- $4.23
Endangered animals and conservation issues
- 10 Resources
- $28.17
Albatrosses, Attenborough and the problem of plastic waste
- (0)
- $5.63