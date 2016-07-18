This Of Mice and Men Activities Bundle has over 20 different activities, including chapter questions and vocabulary exercises, to supplement your teaching of Of Mice and Men. Students love these fun, interactive activities that challenge their critical thinking skills, such as compare and contrast, cause and effect, character analysis, narrative conflict, theme, and plot analysis. For a close look at the activites, check out the detailed preview.
This Bundle Includes:
1. Chapter Questions and Vocabulary
2. "To A Mouse" Allusion Activity
3. Foreshadowing Activities
4. American Dream Poll Interview Activity
5. 2 Different Chapter Analysis Organizers
6. Character Analysis Activities (Graphics and Text)
7. Compare and Contrast American Dream Theme Activity
8. Figurative Language and Imagery Activity
9. Cause and Effect Activities
10. Character Letter to themselves Activity
11. Character Instagram
12. Life Magazine Interview Project
This resource is part of our Of Mice and Men Unit
