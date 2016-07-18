These Of Mice and Men activities provide structured exercises to the characters within the novel. Students will use excerpts from the novel to draw pictures of the given character and make inferences about the characters personality. Graphic organizers and facilitated activities guide students in their analysis and writing.
This resource is part of our Of Mice and Men Unit and Of Mice and Men Activities Bundle
This Resource Includes:
1. Analysis questions organized by chapter
2. Vocabulary exercises in context from the novel.
Total Pages 7
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82