Students will enjoy this unique way of analyzing the character's view points and ideals within Of Mice and Men. Students imagine they are interviewing George for Life Magazine about the American Dream. Student notes teach students how to form 4 different types of strategic interview questions. 6 different options for assignments require students to analyze conflict, symbols, and other plot elements from Katniss's point of view.

This resource is part of our Of Mice and Men Unit and Of Mice and Men Activities Bundle

Total Pages 6

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Character-Interview.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 180 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 244 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 180 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades