This resource includes a unit of work overview, a 243 slide PowerPoint presentation and 57 worksheets.

It has a range of activities for students of all abilities and includes the following:

A brief biography of Steinbeck and the social and historical context

In depth analysis of the main characters

Exploration of key themes

The social and historical context of the novel

Developing awareness of the features of a novel

Steinbeck’s message and the role of each main character

Cloze passages to consolidate understanding of the plot

Analysis of Steinbeck’s language in key scenes

Steinbeck’s creation of tension and suspense

Empathy question preparation

Developing inference and deduction skills

