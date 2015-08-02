This resource includes a unit of work overview, a 243 slide PowerPoint presentation and 57 worksheets.
It has a range of activities for students of all abilities and includes the following:
A brief biography of Steinbeck and the social and historical context
In depth analysis of the main characters
Exploration of key themes
The social and historical context of the novel
Developing awareness of the features of a novel
Steinbeck’s message and the role of each main character
Cloze passages to consolidate understanding of the plot
Analysis of Steinbeck’s language in key scenes
Steinbeck’s creation of tension and suspense
Empathy question preparation
Developing inference and deduction skills
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
