One is a snail, ten is a crab by April Pulley Sayre, Jeff Sayre, Randy Cecil planning EYFS Reception
Differentiated questioning and focus activity
- Maths Plan
- To count reliably with numbers from one to 20
- Finds the total number of items in two groups by counting all of them. (addition)
- Records, using marks that they can interpret and explain.
- PowerPoint Resource
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood
- Math / Number
- Math / Number / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Number stories and rhymes
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
Other resources by this author
elmo001
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle - Story map and story script with actions
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle story map and story script with actions. Great for retelling the story of the very hungry caterpillar.
- (1)
- $4.23
elmo001
Peace at last by Jill Murphy - story map and story map script
Hand drawn Peace at last story map in black and white and colour Simplified Peace at Last story map script with actions.
- (1)
- $4.23
elmo001
Black History Month EYFS Reception Handa's Surprise / Unspoken
Resources for Black History Month - EYFS Reception planning with differentiated questions and focus activities Handa's Surprise - Eileen Browne - L...
- (1)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
juliannebritton
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
A set of 12 cards for children to choose from, each with a different word problem containing doubling and halving problems.
- (14)
- $4.23
Fortheloveofkids3
SPRING MULTIPLICATION SCOOT
Review multiplication facts and build number sense with these 32 Spring-themed multiplication scoot cards on the 1-12 times tables. These cards fea...
- (0)
- $3.52
Fortheloveofkids3
SUMMER MULTIPLICATION SCOOT
Review multiplication facts and build number sense with these 32 Summer-themed multiplication scoot cards on the 1-12 times tables. These cards fea...
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
This is pack 3 of 4 on the second block of year 1 addition and subtraction and covers the small steps: - Subtraction - Crossing 10 (1) - Subtractio...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
auntieannie
Freebie Telling the Time KS1 KS2 Mathematics
A sheet with answers where pupils have to draw the hands to show the time on a small clock. If you like this, please visit my shop where there is a...
- (0)
- FREE
Krazikas
Year 3 Fractions / Tenths PowerPoint Lesson (80 Slides) to Support White Rose Maths Small Steps
This resource contains a fully editable and interactive 80-slide PowerPoint lesson designed to support the delivery of the White Rose Maths (WRM) s...
- (0)
- $4.23
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23