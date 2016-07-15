Free
Use this tic-tac-toe format to have your students introduce the classroom to their parents during open house.
The students love taking their parents around the room working to get a blackout on the Tic Tac Toe Board. It demonstrates true ownership in their environment.
There is a pdf file and a editable Tic Tac Toe Board so you can create your own squares that coincide with your classroom environment.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
