Use this tic-tac-toe format to have your students introduce the classroom to their parents during open house.

The students love taking their parents around the room working to get a blackout on the Tic Tac Toe Board. It demonstrates true ownership in their environment.

There is a pdf file and a editable Tic Tac Toe Board so you can create your own squares that coincide with your classroom environment.

  • Back-to-School-Night-Tic-Tac-ToeAug.2015.pdf
  • Back-to-School-Night-Tic-Tac-Toe.pptx

Created: Jul 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Back-to-School-Night-Tic-Tac-ToeAug.2015

Back-to-School-Night-Tic-Tac-Toe

