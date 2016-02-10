Orcas: The Killer Whales PPT:
Interesting and fun facts all about orcas. Learn about killer whales in this nonfiction resource for teachers, students, and parents! Challenge the kids with some higher level thinking activities designed to hone problem solving skills.

Thank you for taking a look at this informative and dynamic PowerPoint presentation which illustrates and explains the orcas'

Appearance
Habitats
Diet and eating habits
Breathing
Hunting techniques
Dangers and threats
Life cycle
Reproduction
Social life
Communication
Orcas in Captivity
A few fun facts
And much more.
The presentation ends with a couple of higher level thinking writing activities.

Download my preview, and be sure to view it as a slideshow to get the full effect (some slides are dynamic).

Please feel free to email me directly at r_nyg@yahoo.com if you need any assistance.

This was created by Ryan Nygren.

Photo credits are found at the end of the presentation.
The cover photo's attribution link can be found by Kim here - https://www.flickr.com/photos/thegirlsny/4728555285

$4.59

Buy nowSave for later
  • Orca-Cover.jpg
  • Orca-Writing-Activities.pdf
  • Orcas-Collage.jpg
  • Orcas.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 88 KB

Orca-Cover

Project/Activity

pdf, 34 KB

Orca-Writing-Activities

Poster

jpg, 960 KB

Orcas-Collage

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades