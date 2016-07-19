Owl Theme Number Posters, 0-20, with Tens Frames and number words. Perfect for back to school classroom décor and math walls.
8.5x11in; printable classroom posters have a blue-violet/purple glitter border, gray polka dot numbers, and owl counters - sure to catch the students attention. Number words are in large print below the owl clipart, which is patterned as blue - pink from page to page.
CONTENTS:
0-20 Owl Number Posters
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
sgriffink
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
Building sentences: Winter Facts is a no-prep language arts center perfect for Winter time. Printable worksheet activities reinforce non-fiction, o...
- (0)
- $5.00
sgriffink
Christmas Read and Write the Room
An interactive Christmas center, or scoot activity, to build vocabulary and engage your active learners in writing. Leveled Recording Sheets and Ca...
- (0)
- $3.00
sgriffink
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
Winter themed One More / One Less: Numbers to 20 can be used many ways in your classroom. Using the included recording sheet, use as a SCOOT game w...
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Place Value - Weeks 1-4
Four weeks worth of resources on place value. This bundle contains all four packs on Year 1 Place Value and covers all small steps within this topi...
- 4 Resources
- $16.90
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 3 - Count One Less, Compare Groups and Introduce and =
This is pack 3 of 4 on Year 1 place value and covers the small steps Count One Less, One to One Correspondence, Compare Groups and Introduce =, <...
- (9)
- $7.04
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Addition and Subtraction - Week 5
This pack of resources covers Year 1 addition and subtraction for the 5th week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teac...
- (5)
- $7.04
New resources
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
This pack contains consolidation resources to be used in the last week of term that recaps all of the autumn content for year 1. It covers place va...
- (1)
- $7.04
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Week 10 - Number - Place Value 2
This is pack 1 of 2 on the second block of year 1 Place Value and covers the small steps: - Counts forwards and backwards and write numbers to 20 i...
- (2)
- $7.04
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Addition and Subtraction - Week 8
This pack of resources covers Year 1 addition and subtraction for the 8th week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teac...
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Ro_Milli0110
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
This product relates to counting activities, missing numbers (writing in words and figures) and finding more or fewer. Aimed at: Pre-K/K As you pla...
- (0)
- $3.00
Elsie99
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
This is a no prep Mother’s Day activity. Easy for you and fun for the children! These Mother’s Day letter templates can be easily printed out in bl...
- (0)
- $4.23
TaylorsTeachingTimesavers
Easter
A pack of 11 Easter resources suitable for KS1. This pack includes: Easter Symmetry Easter Teen Counting Easter Ordinal Numbers An Easter Wordsearc...
- (0)
- $3.52