Anatomy of a Neuron and 7 Common Neurotransmitters Worksheet teaches students about the parts of a neuron and their functions. After reading the summary about the parts of a neuron, student diagram the neuron and complete an outline on its functions. The second side focuses on 7 common neurotransmitters by examining a chart with their functions and then matching statements about real life example with the correct neurotransmitter. This can be used as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.



