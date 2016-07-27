Parts of Speech: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while improving their skills with the different types of parts of speech. A recording sheet and an answer key are included.
There are 3 question types in this activity:
1. Students identify the part of speech from its definition
2. Students identify each part of speech within a sentence
3. Students identify the part of speech from example words
The following parts of speech are used within this product:
Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs, Adjectives, Adverbs, Prepositions, Conjunctions, Interjections
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
- (17)
- $3.24
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SpaG Spelling and Grammar KS2 Practice Paper Bundle (Revision/Mock SATs)
- (0)
- $4.23
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Sample Pages
- (0)
- FREE