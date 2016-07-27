Parts of Speech: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while improving their skills with the different types of parts of speech. A recording sheet and an answer key are included.

There are 3 question types in this activity:

1. Students identify the part of speech from its definition
2. Students identify each part of speech within a sentence
3. Students identify the part of speech from example words

The following parts of speech are used within this product:
Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs, Adjectives, Adverbs, Prepositions, Conjunctions, Interjections

