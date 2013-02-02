Finding a percentage of a number.\nCalculating percentage increase and decrease.\nFinding one number as a percentage of another.\nThe picture was from another website but I can't find it so can&'t acknowledge it.
Other resources by this author
frickard
Simultaneous Equations Dot to Dot
18 questions, in two groups (for pairs of pupils to work on). Makes a penguin, sort of! Errors now fixed and answers added to second page.
- (32)
- FREE
TES PICKS
frickard
Fractions of amounts maze
Multiple-choice fractions of amounts questions disguised in a more exciting form. 3 levels of maze (unitary fractions, whole number answers, some a...
- (113)
- FREE
TES PICKS
frickard
Calculator Story
Story with words made by turning calculations upside down. Gives practice using powers, mixed numbers etc. without being too boring. You have to im...
- (25)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
A self-contained game to be played in pairs. Use to revise reading coordinates on a grid. Best played once coordinates have already been introduced...
- (79)
- $4.93
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
sarahwhitneystead
Easter maths worksheets
These worksheets are easter themed and work on addition, subtraction, division and multiplication in number sentences and in word problems.
- (0)
- FREE
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23