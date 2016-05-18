Personification Cootie Catchers:



These are a great way for students to have fun while learning about different examples of personification. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.



This activity has students visually seeing a picture and determining what phrase it is. The following examples of personification are included:



My heart raced

The clock shouted the time

The tree was dressed in snow

My computer died

The sun reached out and grabbed me

The leaves danced in the wind

The wind whistled a tune

The cupcake is calling my name





Thank you to Monster Wrangler Mike who provided the images