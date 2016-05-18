Personification Cootie Catchers:
These are a great way for students to have fun while learning about different examples of personification. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.
This activity has students visually seeing a picture and determining what phrase it is. The following examples of personification are included:
My heart raced
The clock shouted the time
The tree was dressed in snow
My computer died
The sun reached out and grabbed me
The leaves danced in the wind
The wind whistled a tune
The cupcake is calling my name
Thank you to Monster Wrangler Mike who provided the images
