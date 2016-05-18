Personification Cootie Catchers:

These are a great way for students to have fun while learning about different examples of personification. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

This activity has students visually seeing a picture and determining what phrase it is. The following examples of personification are included:

My heart raced
The clock shouted the time
The tree was dressed in snow
My computer died
The sun reached out and grabbed me
The leaves danced in the wind
The wind whistled a tune
The cupcake is calling my name


Thank you to Monster Wrangler Mike who provided the images

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Personification-Cootie-Catchers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 83 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 127 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 79 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades