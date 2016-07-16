This lesson plan comes complete with PPT lecture, Student Handouts, Integrated Classroom Exercises, and a Teacher's Guide. Direct Instruction is uniquely integrated with student exercises for Guided Practice and to check for understanding. Students will distinguish between inductive and deductive arguments, evaluate videos to distinguish between persuasion and propaganda, recognize rhetorical appeals of ethos, pathos and logos. Student will then use these new skills to evaluate and revise their own essays to incorporate rhetorical appeals into their writing.

This Lesson Includes:
1. TEACHER GUIDE: Fully developed lesson plan
2. PPT LECTURE With integrated student exercises
3. STUDENT NOTES AND WORKSHEETS


This resource is section of my larger, detailed argument persuasive writing unit with over 80 pages and 160 ppt slides of detailed ppt lectures, student note packets, guided writing exercises, sample paragraphs, and graphic organizers.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Argument-Persuasion-Adding-Rhetorical-Appeals---Copy.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 165 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 202 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 244 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 66%

Bundle

Persuasive Argument Writing Unit

$10.00

Categories & Grades