This lesson plan comes complete with PPT lecture, Student Handouts, Integrated Classroom Exercises, and a Teacher's Guide. Direct Instruction is uniquely integrated with student exercises for Guided Practice and to check for understanding. Students will distinguish between inductive and deductive arguments, evaluate videos to distinguish between persuasion and propaganda, recognize rhetorical appeals of ethos, pathos and logos. Student will then use these new skills to evaluate and revise their own essays to incorporate rhetorical appeals into their writing.
This Lesson Includes:
1. TEACHER GUIDE: Fully developed lesson plan
2. PPT LECTURE With integrated student exercises
3. STUDENT NOTES AND WORKSHEETS
This resource is section of my larger, detailed argument persuasive writing unit with over 80 pages and 160 ppt slides of detailed ppt lectures, student note packets, guided writing exercises, sample paragraphs, and graphic organizers.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 66%
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Eng. Lang. P2 Q4 Mark Scheme Resource
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Switzerland(A Country in Focus: Webquest/Extension Activities)
- (0)
- $3.35
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23