This lesson provides guided practice writing process, taking students in a step by step process to draft a conclusion paragraph. PPT lecture is integrated with scaffold exercises, walking the students through each element of the conclusion: Restatement, Establishing Importance or Connection to the Audience, and Presenting Recommendations. Students will complete guided exercises in each area, evaluate a sample conclusion, and then use graphic organizers to complete their own conclusion paragraph.

Included with this lesson:
1 PPT Lecture
2 Student Notes
3 Guided Writing Excercises
4 Sample Paragraphs
5 Planning Sheets
6 Graphic Organizers

This resource is section of my larger, detailed argument persuasive writing unit with over 80 pages and 160 ppt slides of detailed ppt lectures, student note packets, guided writing exercises, sample paragraphs, and graphic organizers.

Created: Jul 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

