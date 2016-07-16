This lesson provides guided practice writing process, taking students in a step by step process to draft Counter Arguments and Rebuttals. PPT lecture is integrated with scaffolded exercises, walking the students through how to select appropriate counter arguments and attack them directly in their rebuttal.

Included with this lesson:
1 PPT Lecture
2 Student Notes
3 Guided Writing Excercises
4 Sample Paragraphs
5 Planning Sheets
6 Graphic Organizers

This resource is section of my larger, detailed argument persuasive writing unit with over 80 pages and 160 ppt slides of detailed ppt lectures, student note packets, guided writing exercises, sample paragraphs, and graphic organizers.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Argument-Persuasion-Counter-Argument---Copy.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 157 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 206 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 251 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 66%

Bundle

Persuasive Argument Writing Unit

$10.00

Categories & Grades