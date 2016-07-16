This lesson provides guided practice writing process, taking students in a step by step process to draft Counter Arguments and Rebuttals. PPT lecture is integrated with scaffolded exercises, walking the students through how to select appropriate counter arguments and attack them directly in their rebuttal.
Included with this lesson:
1 PPT Lecture
2 Student Notes
3 Guided Writing Excercises
4 Sample Paragraphs
5 Planning Sheets
6 Graphic Organizers
This resource is section of my larger, detailed argument persuasive writing unit with over 80 pages and 160 ppt slides of detailed ppt lectures, student note packets, guided writing exercises, sample paragraphs, and graphic organizers.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
