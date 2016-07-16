This lesson provides guided practice writing process, taking students in a step by step process to draft an introduction paragraph. PPT lecture is integrated with scaffold exercises, walking the students through each element of the introduction: Attention Grabber, Surrounding Context, and Thesis Statement. Students will brainstorm a variety of Attention Grabbers, outline facts to provide context surrounding the debate, learn to address the counter argument, and provide a preview of the reasons their position is superior.

Included with this lesson:
1 PPT Lecture
2 Student Notes
3 Guided Writing Excercises
4 Sample Paragraphs
5 Planning Sheets
6 Graphic Organizers

This resource is section of my larger, detailed argument persuasive writing unit with over 80 pages and 160 ppt slides of detailed ppt lectures, student note packets, guided writing exercises, sample paragraphs, and graphic organizers.

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

