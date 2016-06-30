This Persuasive Writingh Unit provides guided instruction, student exercises, and graphic organizers to facilitate students in writing a persuasive/argument essay. Teacher will use PPT lectures and student notes to provide direct and guided instruction on the principles of persuasion/argument writing. Students will use new concepts and graphic organizers to construct strong thesis statements, develop supporting arguments, construct counter arguments and rebuttals, and compose dynamic conclusion paragraphs. Bundle also includes high quality jpeg posters to display on the wall. Each poster supports a different element of essay writing.
This Unit Includes (160 ppt slides, 80 pages, 18 posters):
1. Teacher Unit Planning Guide
2. PPT Lectures for Guided Instruction
3. Student Handouts/Notes with facilitated exercises
4. Graphic Organizers
5. Peer Revision Exercises
6. Supporting Videos
7. Critical Thinking and Argument Analysis Tasks (4 Different Resources)
8. 18 High Quality JPEG Posters
