This product is a great addition to your astronomy/space unit as it is a great review of the 8 phases of the moon. Task cards can be used as a large class (make more than 1 set), at a science center, as a gallery walk (allowing students to travel in groups around the room), or in small groups.
This product contains 2 sets of moon phase task cards for differentiating! This product includes:
*12 Task Cards where students identify the moon phase by looking at a picture of the phase plus identifying some moon phase vocabulary.
*8 Task cards that challenge students to draw each of the 8 phases of the moon.
*Each set comes with a blank student record sheet and answer key!
Just print, laminate, cut, & keep for years to come!
