This product is a great addition to your astronomy/space unit as it is a great review of the 8 phases of the moon. Task cards can be used as a large class (make more than 1 set), at a science center, as a gallery walk (allowing students to travel in groups around the room), or in small groups.

This product contains 2 sets of moon phase task cards for differentiating! This product includes:

*12 Task Cards where students identify the moon phase by looking at a picture of the phase plus identifying some moon phase vocabulary.

*8 Task cards that challenge students to draw each of the 8 phases of the moon.

*Each set comes with a blank student record sheet and answer key!

Just print, laminate, cut, & keep for years to come!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • PhasesoftheMoonTaskCards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 16, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 4 MB

PhasesoftheMoonTaskCards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades