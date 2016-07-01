Phonics Pumpkin Patch Match is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to practice their beginning letter sounds. The game is similar to memory. They have to match the sounds to the letters. The first team that matches all their letters wins. There are 5 games Pumpkin Match Games included.

*Bundle up and save 25%.

This game is also included in the:
1) Pumpkin Patch PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • pumpkin-phonics-title.png
  • Slide29.PNG
  • Slide30.PNG
  • Slide31.PNG
  • Pumpkin-Patch-Phonics-Match-PowerPoint-Game-TES.pps

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

png, 212 KB

pumpkin-phonics-title

Presentation

PNG, 147 KB

Slide29

Presentation

PNG, 156 KB

Slide30

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades