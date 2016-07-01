Phonics Pumpkin Patch Match is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to practice their beginning letter sounds. The game is similar to memory. They have to match the sounds to the letters. The first team that matches all their letters wins. There are 5 games Pumpkin Match Games included.



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Pumpkin Patch PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!