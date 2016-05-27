The aliens are all my own design and those who have the same sound but a different way of writing it are the same shaped alien but a different colour, helping to identify sound families. This carries over to the Phase 5 version.



There is an alien for each sound and 6 sets of underwear (vest and underpants). Vests have real words and the underpants have nonsense words.

This resource has been designed to be open ended and used in many ways. Some ideas for how to use are listed below:

Matching – match either vest or underpants or even both to the alien that has the sound that’s in the words.

Pick a pair – match a vest and underpants that contain the same sound. Or match the alien to either the vest or the underpants.

Sorting – sort the alien words from the real words.

Bingo – pick either a vest or underpants and read the word. Hold up the alien whose sound is in the word.

Display – make a washing line, place an alien next to it. Sort out which underwear belongs to him and hang it on the line.



A fun resource to practice pseudo words and phonics that will fit into your Alien or space topics.