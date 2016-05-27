The aliens are all my own design and those who have the same sound but a different way of writing it are the same shaped alien but a different colour, helping to identify sound families. This carries over to the Phase 5 version.
There is an alien for each sound and 6 sets of underwear (vest and underpants). Vests have real words and the underpants have nonsense words.
This resource has been designed to be open ended and used in many ways. Some ideas for how to use are listed below:
Matching – match either vest or underpants or even both to the alien that has the sound that’s in the words.
Pick a pair – match a vest and underpants that contain the same sound. Or match the alien to either the vest or the underpants.
Sorting – sort the alien words from the real words.
Bingo – pick either a vest or underpants and read the word. Hold up the alien whose sound is in the word.
Display – make a washing line, place an alien next to it. Sort out which underwear belongs to him and hang it on the line.
A fun resource to practice pseudo words and phonics that will fit into your Alien or space topics.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 37%
Other resources by this author
Phonics Christmas Snowman Puzzles - CVC Words
- (3)
- $4.23
Phonics Phase 2 Sea of Words
- (0)
- $4.23
Phonic Revision - Phase 3 Supersonic Phonics
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Lent and Easter Puzzle Pack - Differentiated Crosswords, Word Searches, Anagrams
- (0)
- $3.87
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23