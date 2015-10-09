Photosynthesis Flash/Study Cards have made a tremendous difference in my classroom. These color-coded cards will make a huge difference in your classroom also!

There are so many details to remember, and students have a hard time connecting with all of the facts and details of photosynthesis. The cards bring it into a comprehensible, and fun way to learn.

Use them just like you would any other flash/study cards, or even make a game out of them. There are so many possibilities of how to use them in the classroom. I have tried them all.

There are 41 pages to this bundle with 2 study cards on each page. Go ahead and laminate them to use for years to come. The flashcards cover from the very basic to the very intricate facts.

The flashcards are Common Core aligned to standards in 6th-9th grade.

Some of the topics include:

Photosynthesis Basics-24 flashcards
The Structure of Chloroplasts-7 flashcards
Photosynthetic Pigments-5 flashcards
Autotrophs and Heterotrophs-2 flashcards
Light-Dependent Reactions-11 flashcards
Light-Independent Reactions (Calvin Cycle)-8 flashcards
Limiting Factors-3 flashcards
Plenty of great clip art

