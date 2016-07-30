Pirate Drama Cards (to create pirate names) + Drama Activities (including pirate scene scenarios, 2 short pirate scripts and pirate drama activities). Simple and fun drama learning with a pirate theme.
DRAMA TRUNK DRAMA CARDS ARE A DRAMA TEACHER'S BEST FRIEND! Just print, laminate (optional) and cut out a set of versatile drama cards that you can use over and over again. I cannot count how many times and ways I have used drama cards – absolutely my most handy drama resource.
NEVER BE STUCK FOR A DRAMA ACTIVITY AGAIN!
Use DRAMA TRUNK drama cards for tons of creative, fun, imaginative, any day activities, including:
• Drama games (including last minute activities)
• Warm ups
• Team building and cooperation activities
• Improvisation / quick thinking
• Audition / rehearsal activities
• Language activities
• Guided learning
• Listening skills
• Inspiration
• Storytelling
Combine the use of multiple cards for even more activities, challenges and ideas (you will have a HUGE amount of drama activities ready to go when needed). Check out DRAMA TRUNK for tons of drama cards available!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
