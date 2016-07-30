Pirate Drama Cards (to create pirate names) + Drama Activities (including pirate scene scenarios, 2 short pirate scripts and pirate drama activities). Simple and fun drama learning with a pirate theme.



DRAMA TRUNK DRAMA CARDS ARE A DRAMA TEACHER'S BEST FRIEND! Just print, laminate (optional) and cut out a set of versatile drama cards that you can use over and over again. I cannot count how many times and ways I have used drama cards – absolutely my most handy drama resource.



NEVER BE STUCK FOR A DRAMA ACTIVITY AGAIN!



Use DRAMA TRUNK drama cards for tons of creative, fun, imaginative, any day activities, including:



• Drama games (including last minute activities)

• Warm ups

• Team building and cooperation activities

• Improvisation / quick thinking

• Audition / rehearsal activities

• Language activities

• Guided learning

• Listening skills

• Inspiration

• Storytelling



Combine the use of multiple cards for even more activities, challenges and ideas (you will have a HUGE amount of drama activities ready to go when needed). Check out DRAMA TRUNK for tons of drama cards available!