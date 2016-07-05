These place value puzzles are a perfect way to introduce place value. There are 120 puzzles that focus on the numbers 1-20. Students connect the correct tens and correct ones to the puzzle. There are 6 different animals too; turtle, zebra, bird, panda, mouse, and chicken. The students can also record their answers, which is a great way to check their work. They can also make a place value book for further practice.
*One time prep, multiple uses. Save time and money!
Printing: Makes great place value puzzles. Print the product once and laminate the cards. Extra worksheets require no prep.
Printer Friendly: All items in the product print nicely in grayscale!
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
