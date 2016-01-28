Place Value Task Cards and Clip It! (three digit numbers). What is the value of the underlined digit?



Contents:

36 Clip It Task Cards (version one)

36 Regular Task Cards (version two)

Student answer sheet

Answer key



These are task cards with a twist! Every task card has a number with a digit that is underlined. Students have to identify the value of the underlined digit by clipping a clothespin to the correct answer.

You may place a small dots on the other side of the card to indicate the correct answers, that way the cards are self checking.



There is also another set (version two) for differentiation. This set has no answers to choose from. Students have to write the correct answers on their answer sheets.



For extra variation you can use the cards without the clothespins. Students can write their answers on the answer sheet that's provided with this product.



You can use these task cards for read and write the room, scoot or you can project them on your whiteboard for whole class work.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.2.NBT.A.1.A



