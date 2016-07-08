Planet Research Report for Upper Elementary Grades
We have developed this report template and additional worksheets, organizers, tools and forms to use for your students to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess your students’ planet research report. This report (or performance task) is also designed to not only to learn and explain the new information, but answer some higher level thinking questions (Common Core Essential Questions) to apply the knowledge they have learned.
This report packaged is designed to have your students choose one planet to research and complete this report. You can decide whether or not to include Pluto as a dwarf planet, a planet, or omit depending on your current research.
A simple rubric and student checklist is included. You can also add to this report by asking your students to do a model, a large cookie, or a large poster to accompany this report (this would be appropriate also if you are using this as a performance task.
You can use this report template in its entirety, or “pick and choose” the questions that you wish to use and tailor it to your students’ needs.
If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
Copyright 2013 Carol Beaumont
All Rights Reserved by Author
Permission to copy for single classroom use only
Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only. Not for public display. Commercial License
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
British Science week Assembly/Powerpoint 2018 - Exploration & Discovery
- (6)
- $2.82
Science week 2018 bundle: Assembly, Quiz & Anagram treasure hunt
- (0)
- $7.04
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
Tim Peake's Space Food: Powerpoint Presentation for primary science
- (1)
- FREE
KS2 Space: Build your own alien
- (1)
- $2.82
Colouring Sheets: Space
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Astronomy - 5 fun lessons of Observing Space, Moon, Eclipses, Physics of Space And Exploration
- (0)
- $5.63
British Science week Assembly/Powerpoint 2018 - Exploration & Discovery
- (6)
- $2.82
Year 2 Space Comprehension - Do aliens exist? - Science Week
- (1)
- $4.23