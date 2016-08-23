Planets: This Dwarf Planets PowerPoint is meant to introduce students to the dwarf planets of our solar system. This lesson also explains why Pluto was declassified from being a planet to being a dwarf planet.



There are 5 dwarf planets and this PPT lesson has 54 slides which includes the following information:



♦ Where is it?

♦ What the planet's surface is like

♦ Composition of the atmosphere

♦ Temperature range

♦ Facts about its moons

♦ Year and Day

♦ Mythology behind the name