Planets: This Dwarf Planets PowerPoint is meant to introduce students to the dwarf planets of our solar system. This lesson also explains why Pluto was declassified from being a planet to being a dwarf planet.
There are 5 dwarf planets and this PPT lesson has 54 slides which includes the following information:
♦ Where is it?
♦ What the planet's surface is like
♦ Composition of the atmosphere
♦ Temperature range
♦ Facts about its moons
♦ Year and Day
♦ Mythology behind the name
