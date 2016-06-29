Poetry Common Core Aligned - Let's Write some Poetry

In this unit you will find an introduction to a wide variety of different types of poetry. Each lesson contains an example of the type of poem being discussed, and several activities that your students can work on to learn more about poetry and how to create some poems of their own. When they’re done, you can create little booklets of the poems your kids have made using the cover page provided at the back of the book.

14 types of poems covered:
Acrostic Poems
Adjective Poems
Alliteration Poems
Alphabet Poems
Autobiographical Poems
Biographical Poems
Cinquain Poems
Color Poems
Descriptive Poems
Diamante Poems
Five Senses Poems
Haiku Poems
Limerick Poems
Shape Poems

Common Core standards covered:
1.RL.4
1.RL.10
2.RL.4
2.RL.10
3.RF.4b
3.RL.10
4.RL.2
4.RL.10

All graphics are original and created by myself.

Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

