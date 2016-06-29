Poetry Common Core Aligned - Let's Write some Poetry
In this unit you will find an introduction to a wide variety of different types of poetry. Each lesson contains an example of the type of poem being discussed, and several activities that your students can work on to learn more about poetry and how to create some poems of their own. When they’re done, you can create little booklets of the poems your kids have made using the cover page provided at the back of the book.
14 types of poems covered:
Acrostic Poems
Adjective Poems
Alliteration Poems
Alphabet Poems
Autobiographical Poems
Biographical Poems
Cinquain Poems
Color Poems
Descriptive Poems
Diamante Poems
Five Senses Poems
Haiku Poems
Limerick Poems
Shape Poems
Common Core standards covered:
1.RL.4
1.RL.10
2.RL.4
2.RL.10
3.RF.4b
3.RL.10
4.RL.2
4.RL.10
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 55
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Article Writing Help Mat
- (0)
- FREE
Writing Newspaper Articles - read a model, analyse it and plan your own
- (0)
- $3.52
A poem about the beauty of the countryside.
- (0)
- FREE