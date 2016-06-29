Poetry Common Core Aligned - Let's Write some Poetry



In this unit you will find an introduction to a wide variety of different types of poetry. Each lesson contains an example of the type of poem being discussed, and several activities that your students can work on to learn more about poetry and how to create some poems of their own. When they’re done, you can create little booklets of the poems your kids have made using the cover page provided at the back of the book.



14 types of poems covered:

Acrostic Poems

Adjective Poems

Alliteration Poems

Alphabet Poems

Autobiographical Poems

Biographical Poems

Cinquain Poems

Color Poems

Descriptive Poems

Diamante Poems

Five Senses Poems

Haiku Poems

Limerick Poems

Shape Poems



Common Core standards covered:

1.RL.4

1.RL.10

2.RL.4

2.RL.10

3.RF.4b

3.RL.10

4.RL.2

4.RL.10



