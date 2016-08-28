Poetry Bundle – Teaching Poetry - a large variety of poetry resources for Grades 4 - 8. This 140 page poetry unit is a resource that includes:
What is Poetry - an introduction to any Poetry Unit – 6 pages PDF
All About Poems Graphic Organizer and Poetry Preview Activity- 5 pages PDF
Poetry Characteristics Notes and Poetry Writing Activity – 2 pages PDF
Nursery Rhymes - Poetry You Should Know PowerPoint – 26 slides PPT
Poetry Concept Map – 1 page PDF
Poetry Image Map – 1 page JPG
Poetry Elements Graphic Organizer – 4 pages PDF
Poetry Graphic Organizer Sheet – 1 page PDF
Poetry Scavenger Hunt – 3 pages PDF
Poetry Sound Patterns – 2 pages PDF
Rhyme in Poetry Practice sheet – 2 pages PDF
Poetry – Five Senses Poem Handout – 1 page PDF
Poetry Activity for A Remarkable Adventure by J. Prelutsky – 3 pages PDF
Poetry Anthology Anchor Activity and Rubric – 3 pages PDF
Poetry Using Emotions to Create Poetry PowerPoint – 20 slides PPT
SMARTBOARD Writing Poetry is EASY Activities - 8 slides - Notebook
Adjective Poem – 3 pages PDF
Preposition Poem Worksheet – 1 page PDF
Diamante Poem – 1 page PDF
Cinquain Formula Poem PowerPoint – 10 slides PPT
Writing a Parody Poem Activity-How Doth the Little Crocodile- 3 pages PDF
Reading Poetry Process Handout – 2 pages PDF
Alliterative – Superlative Adjectives – 1 page PDF
Reading Poetry Process Handout – 2 pages PDF
Ways to Read Poetry PowerPoint – 15 slides PPT
Poetry Terms Study Guide with Key – 2 pages PDF
Poetry Multiple Choice Formative Assessment – 3 pages PDF
Poetry Types Test – 3 pages PDF
Poetry Terms Crossword– 2 pages PDF
- HappyEdugator
