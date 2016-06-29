Portugal, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named João who lives in the country of Portugal.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Portugal
2. A 2 page letter from João that describes his life in Portugal
3. Facts about Portugal and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Make a Rooster of Barcelos
7. Create Portuguese Painted Tiles
8. Color a Portuguese Boy
9. Types of Transportation Writing Activity
10. Basic Portuguese Phrases
11. Crossword Puzzle about Portugal
12. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
Total Pages 22
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
