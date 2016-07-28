Possessive Nouns: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while learning how to properly punctuate and identify singular and plural possessive nouns.

This activity has students reading various sentences to each other, 26 in total, and then asked to identify the possessive noun, by adding an apostrophe where needed, as well as to identify if the word is singular or plural. A recording sheet and an answer key are included.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Version-3.jpg
  • Possessive-Nouns-Task-Cards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 141 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 162 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 162 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades