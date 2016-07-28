Possessive Nouns: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while learning how to properly punctuate and identify singular and plural possessive nouns.
This activity has students reading various sentences to each other, 26 in total, and then asked to identify the possessive noun, by adding an apostrophe where needed, as well as to identify if the word is singular or plural. A recording sheet and an answer key are included.
