Possessive Pronouns: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while learning how to identify possessive pronouns.
This activity has students reading various sentences to each other, 26 in total, and then asked to identify the correct possessive pronoun. A recording sheet and an answer key are included.
There are three types of problems:
1. Students change the sentence to add the correct possessive pronoun.
2. Students identifying the possessive pronoun from a sentence
3. Students fill in the blank with the correct possessive pronoun
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
