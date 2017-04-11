A power point to introduce the diagraph 'ue' and practise reading and writing it in simple words.
Learning Objectives;
* To recognise the diagraph /ue/ and say the phoneme.
* To segment and blend /ue/ words for reading and spelling.

  • ue.ppt

