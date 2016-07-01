The Worm is... Prepositions is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to practice preposition words. In teams students have to figure out what preposition word matches the picture. If they make a match they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 preposition words practiced in the game. There are also 3 different game boards for added practice.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



