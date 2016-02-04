Prepositions 10 Mark PowerPoint Quiz
* Please note that this is not a PowerPoint that teaches prepositions, it is a 10 question quiz :)
Ten question slides. Children must identify the preposition in each sentence by choosing the correct letter (multiple choice). You click, and they write their answers on their whiteboards or a piece of paper. Ten answer slides are provided for easy checking and discussion. This is a great review or assessment tool.
Includes:
10 question slides
10 answer slides
Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Contractions
- (1)
- $5.00
Behavior Clip Chart (Chevron)
- (1)
- $3.00
Subject Verb Agreement PowerPoint Game
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Suspense Writing: Full Writing Scheme of Work
- (25)
- $21.13
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Autumn Winter Sorting task
- (1)
- $4.23
Fred the Flea - dictations, worksheets & extensions (1-syllable words with common spelling patterns)
- (1)
- FREE
How to make a cup of tea.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Visual Adjective Helper Cards (Autism)
- (0)
- $2.82
SPAG: Antonyms Synonyms Homonyms Station Puzzles
- (0)
- $3.52
PowerPoint Lesson and Set of Worksheets on The Article / Determiner 'a' or 'an'
- (1)
- $5.62