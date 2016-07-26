Prepositions
Describing Location

Up, down, and all around: prepositions are everywhere. This preposition grammar unit is perfect for ESL ELD and has everything you need to teach your students to use prepositions to describe location at every language level.

This 62-page vocabulary and Grammar unit includes:
32 preposition picture cards
game boards
game cards
Say it Quick sheets
a word wall card for each preposition
song/chant
...and more.

In addition, our activities and ideas provide fun and interest so your all your students (including English Language Learners) learn through hands-on experiences. No more searching for picture cards, prompts or responses.

These plans are ready to work for you.
Happy Teaching!
Lori Wolfe

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

