Presidents’ Day Celebration



A creative way to decorate your classroom for Presidents’ Day while learning about the importance of the American Flag. These beautiful lanterns will look stunning hanging from your ceiling.



These units are designed in a Mix and Match format. You are able to pick the pieces that you want, depending on the needs and the abilities of your students. These lanterns are great for developing listening and fine motor skills. There are so many different possibilities to create the perfect lantern to celebrate Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthdays.



Each lantern creation is designed with a printed lantern template and a blank template. Blank templates are intended for your kids to come up with their own designs.



So many ways to embellish these American Flag lanterns using glitter, paper layering, leaves, shredded paper, cotton pieces, tissue paper... The ideas are endless



Included:

• Close up of a completed lantern

• Lantern sample

• Background classroom information

• Lantern ideas

• Prepping the lesson

• Step by step… instructions

• 6 Printed flag lanterns

• 1 Blank lantern

• 16 Top & Bottom trims

• 10 Top trims

• 6 Bottom trims

• 2 sizes of star sheets

• Presidents’ :: President’s :: Presidents :: All three variations included



