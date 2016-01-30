Presidents’ Day Celebration
A creative way to decorate your classroom for Presidents’ Day while learning about the importance of the American Flag. These beautiful lanterns will look stunning hanging from your ceiling.
These units are designed in a Mix and Match format. You are able to pick the pieces that you want, depending on the needs and the abilities of your students. These lanterns are great for developing listening and fine motor skills. There are so many different possibilities to create the perfect lantern to celebrate Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthdays.
Each lantern creation is designed with a printed lantern template and a blank template. Blank templates are intended for your kids to come up with their own designs.
So many ways to embellish these American Flag lanterns using glitter, paper layering, leaves, shredded paper, cotton pieces, tissue paper... The ideas are endless
Included:
• Close up of a completed lantern
• Lantern sample
• Background classroom information
• Lantern ideas
• Prepping the lesson
• Step by step… instructions
• 6 Printed flag lanterns
• 1 Blank lantern
• 16 Top & Bottom trims
• 10 Top trims
• 6 Bottom trims
• 2 sizes of star sheets
• Presidents’ :: President’s :: Presidents :: All three variations included
Keywords:
:: Presidents :: Presidents Day :: Presidents’ Day :: President’s Day :: Presidents Day Activity :: Washington’s Birthday :: Lincoln’s Birthday :: American Flag :: American symbols :: White House craft :: paper lanterns :: Ms Lil ::
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship
- Art and design
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Cross-curricular topics / Community
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- History
- Sociology
- Special educational needs / Independent living
