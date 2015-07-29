This book selects practicals suitable for primary teachers and is designed to support existing teacher, NQTs, ITT, PGCE students in making science accessible, memorable and exciting.

These can be used a full practicals or mini-activities to promote investigation work. Students should be come familiar with the key concept and procedures.

Topics/units include:

Speed, velocity, acceleration, forces, energy transformations, states of matter, magnets, volume, elements, diseases, floating and sinking, pressure, chemical reactions, combustion, smoking and much more….

Note that these activities are also found in my 2 books - 50 ways Memorable and Exciting Practicals and Demonstrations 1 & 2 that can be purchased separately.

