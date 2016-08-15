Need to make your classroom a little brighter and interactive? These Reading Quote Posters are just the thing!
There are 12 posters with quotes from author's like Oscar Wilde, Harper Lee, Mark Twain, etc..
The posters come in color and black and white.
Print, laminate and hang them up for an instant face lift for your classroom.
Great for bulletin boards, libraries, reading/writing centers and wall decorations!
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
