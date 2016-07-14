For this comprehensive web quest, students will explore the reforms and changes that occurred during the progressive era. This 25 question web quest delves into many different moral and political issues that occurred during this time period and is an excellent Segway to transition from teaching the Industrial revolution to the early 20th century.
Topics students will study include:
Muckrakers and progressives
Women's Suffrage
Conservation
Temperance-prohibition
hygiene and sanitation-the jungle, pure food and drug act
I have provided links that take your students to the website that provides the answers.

Shirt-waist-triangle factory video guide:
This video documents the tragedy of the shirtwaist factory in which 146 immigrant girls died after a fire started and they were not able to get out because all the doors were locked from the outside to keep them working. The tragedy helped to usher in the progressive era and reforms to protect workers. This video guide is great when you discuss the history of conflict between big business and the workers union. There are 11 questions from the video and one follow up analysis question.
The link to the video is provided.



