Protestant Reformation Chart guides students in organizing important beliefs, and teachings of the Catholic Church, Lutheranism, Calvinism, and the English Church. Chart works with notes, or research from a World History Book and/or the internet. Chart come with key.



Save some money by getting this with the entire unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, project, crossword review, video/video guide, lesson plans and assessment. Go to The Renaissance Unit Bundled.



More Great Renaissance Products!

• Renaissance & Reformation PowerPoints

• Birth of the Renaissance Informational Text

• Niccolo Machiavelli's, The Prince Primary Source Activity

• Renaissance Trading Card Project & Scavenger Hunt

• Luther’s 95 Theses Primary Source Worksheet

• Renaissance Video Guide, Key and Video link

• Renaissance Crossword Puzzle Review

• The Renaissance Unit Bundled



More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.