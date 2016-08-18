Skip the lecture. Introduce your students to the Protestant Reformation through this quick and easy newspaper project. In this no-prep lesson plan, students take on the role of reporters to get the scoop on the Protestant Reformation. Working in groups, students investigate specific topics and create a newspaper in a 90-minute class. Students create cover stories, political cartoons, editorials and more. When the newspapers are complete, students read each other’s newspapers to learn about other topics related to the Protestant Reformation.



The quick and easy newspaper is a fantastic way to introduce students to a topic. Students then have a broad starting point from which they can delve deeper into specific areas.





This detailed guide includes:

-Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson

-2 student handouts with directions and topic suggestions

-9 background information sheets on the Protestant Reformation



Skills Developed in this lesson:

•Students will select and research a topic related to the Protestant Reformation.

•Students will analyze nonfiction text related to the Protestant Reformation.

•Students will convey their analysis of nonfiction information through expository writing.





Two ways to use:

- Introduction: students read the provided information and write articles in a short time. Students work together to form the first page or two of a newspaper on their topics.

- In-depth: students read the provided information on industrial revolution related topics. Student groups work together to divide up topics and ideas and conduct additional research. Students write investigative articles on the topics.

- OPTIONAL: for either option, consider a gallery walk at the end in which students visit each other's newspapers to learn about the different topics and to analyze major events and people related to the era.



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.