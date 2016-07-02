The pumpkins attendance board is a great addition to your morning routine. They are perfect for class sizes up to 30 students. The PowerPoint file is editable. Add your student’s names to the attendance board, then use it for your morning routine. Also, included are detailed directions to help you create your attendance board. Perfect interactive PowerPoint for Smartboards, Interactive Whiteboards, and Laptops.
File Compatibility:
This attendance board can be used on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.
Not sure you can use this attendance board on your device?
Download the Free Stars Attendance Board to check if the file is compatible with your device.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
