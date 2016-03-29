These task cards can be used as a QR Code Activity Or NOT. I have included Recording Sheets for both.

To use these task cards as QR Code counting activity, students will count the zoo animals on the task card and record their answer on the provided recording sheet. Then they scan the task card and look to see the correct answer. If correct they color in the smile face by their answer. If incorrect they color in the strait face indicating more practice is needed. There is also a recording sheet without smile faces. (which can be used if you are not scanning) Students will need a mobile device with a QR code reader such as a tablet, iPad, iPhone, etc. QR codes are a great way for your students to get immediate feedback during center time.



Remember, these task cards can be used with out using the QR Code simply by counting the objects and recording how many counted on the provided recording sheet. Then when technology becomes available you will be ready.



Task cards can also be used as a count the room activity since they have a number on them and matching recording sheet!