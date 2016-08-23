Rainbows: Rainbow Formation PowerPoint: This lesson incorporates easy to understand interactive/ animations, pictures and questions which keep students engaged while learning about the science behind the formation of rainbows.
This lesson contains 31 slides and should run a full class period to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:
♦ The Science of Rainbows (Title Slide)
♦ Additive Color Mixing
♦ Light Through a Prism
♦ Prisms and Water Droplets
♦ Rainbow Questions
♦ Primary vs. Secondary Rainbow (2 Slides)
♦ Reflection and Refraction
♦ Reflection
♦ Refraction
♦ Reflection vs. Refraction
♦ Reflection or Refraction?
♦ Angle of Violet Light
♦ Angle of Red Light
♦ The Primary Rainbow (2 Slides)
♦ The Secondary Rainbow (2 Slides)
♦ Primary & Secondary (2 Slides)
♦ Can You Ever Get to the End of A Rainbow?
♦ Why You Can't Get to the End of a Rainbow (5 Slides)
♦ What Time of Day Can You See a Rainbow? (4 Slides)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
